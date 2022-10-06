Northwest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VOE traded down $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $126.64. 10,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,471. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $121.57 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

