Northwest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.3% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 7,792,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,281,000 after purchasing an additional 235,760 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after buying an additional 19,611 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 87,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,529 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 130,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 98,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,353,329. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.