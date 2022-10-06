Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $4.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,112,000 after buying an additional 658,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after buying an additional 610,815 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,786,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,181,000 after acquiring an additional 525,597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,717. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

