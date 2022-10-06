Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $734,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 464.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 346,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,065,000 after purchasing an additional 285,027 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 457.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 100,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,360,000 after purchasing an additional 52,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $173.82. 657,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,231,264. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.22 and a 200-day moving average of $184.51. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.