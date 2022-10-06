Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $927,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,340. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60.

