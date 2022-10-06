Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,688 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,661,000 after acquiring an additional 225,633 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,592,000 after acquiring an additional 42,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,362,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,662,000 after acquiring an additional 34,545 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.43. 415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,853. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $187.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.22 and a 200-day moving average of $162.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.