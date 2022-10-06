Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 209 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after buying an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,003,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after buying an additional 215,908 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $181.27. 2,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,778. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.38 and a one year high of $241.06.

