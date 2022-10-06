Northwest Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.11 Million Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2,255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 260,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 249,382 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,098,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,962,000 after buying an additional 61,094 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUSB stock remained flat at $48.90 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,234. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.23. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.