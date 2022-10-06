Northwest Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,371 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,367,260 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92.

