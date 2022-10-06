Northwest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,336 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $7,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.43. The stock had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,771. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.93. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

