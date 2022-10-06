NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.78. 590,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 27,095,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NU. Citigroup decreased their target price on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. New Street Research raised NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $1,454,230,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NU by 151.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,597,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,336,000 after purchasing an additional 39,497,178 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,097,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,326,000 after buying an additional 31,058,411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NU by 3,385.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,689,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,319,000 after buying an additional 50,206,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in NU by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 49,252,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,972,000 after buying an additional 4,519,651 shares during the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.