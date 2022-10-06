Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.30-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $119.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. Nucor has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 48.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

