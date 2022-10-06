Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $16.24.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.