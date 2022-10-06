Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:JPI)

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPI opened at $18.58 on Thursday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $423,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 17.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $724,000.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

