Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) Shares Sold by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. lowered its holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,433 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF accounts for 1.5% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NURE. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 96,549.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 269,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 269,372 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,568,000. Retirement Capital Strategies grew its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 127.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 140,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 78,526 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after buying an additional 25,851 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $691,000.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Stock Performance

NURE stock opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.80. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $27.25.

