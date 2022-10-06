Nyancoin Price Tops $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (NYAN)

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Nyancoin has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $17.00 worth of Nyancoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nyancoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Nyancoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nyancoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020862 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00270747 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001327 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002904 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003525 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyancoin Coin Profile

Nyancoin (CRYPTO:NYAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Nyancoin’s total supply is 322,805,606 coins. The official website for Nyancoin is www.nyancoin.info. Nyancoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nyancoin is https://reddit.com/r/nyancoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nyancoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyancoin (NYAN) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate NYAN through the process of mining. Nyancoin has a current supply of 322,805,606.016754. The last known price of Nyancoin is 0.00560088 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $12.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nyancoin.info/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyancoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyancoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyancoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyancoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyancoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.