Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 390 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in S&P Global by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.71.

Shares of SPGI opened at $321.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.62. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.08 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

