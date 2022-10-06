Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,486 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $250,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $39.80 on Thursday. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $55.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

