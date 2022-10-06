Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Sells 181 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $94.02 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $92.80 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.40.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

