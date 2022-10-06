Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen cut their price target on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $9.59 on Thursday. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $961.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 2.66.

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $524.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $83,379.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,476.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $83,379.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,476.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 124,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,675.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 48,331 shares of company stock worth $374,142. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.