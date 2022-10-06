Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Trading Down 4.2%

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.93. 3,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 389,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.45). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $141.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.19 million. Analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.95%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,222.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

