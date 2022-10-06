OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 4,434 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $480.32 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

