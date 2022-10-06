OLD National Bancorp IN Has $4.05 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,178,000 after purchasing an additional 57,897 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after buying an additional 5,029,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,913,000 after buying an additional 50,323 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,610,000 after buying an additional 125,738 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,005 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $222.00 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

