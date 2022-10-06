OLD National Bancorp IN Has $4.63 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.46.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $354.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $375.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

