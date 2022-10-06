OLD National Bancorp IN Has $4.85 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,624,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $233.47 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.49.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

