OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 41,793 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,131 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41,793 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,203 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $65.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.69. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

