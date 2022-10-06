Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 5,000 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,794,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,491,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,406,000 after purchasing an additional 84,992 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,597,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,565,000 after buying an additional 39,675 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,081,000 after buying an additional 304,823 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $31.16. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

