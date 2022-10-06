Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,583 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,314 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,397,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 203,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $159.81 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.