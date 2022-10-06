Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,483,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,675,000 after buying an additional 2,319,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 306,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.36. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $70.40.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

