Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,278,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581,442 shares during the quarter. Red Violet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 9.46% of Red Violet worth $11,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Violet by 2,366.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 579,900 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Red Violet by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Violet in the 4th quarter worth about $3,162,000. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Red Violet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,326,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,799,000 after buying an additional 114,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Red Violet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDVT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,220. Red Violet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52.

About Red Violet

Red Violet ( NASDAQ:RDVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

