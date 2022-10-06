Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Buys 312,011 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 11,199.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,797 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,011 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM comprises 5.5% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.11% of R1 RCM worth $26,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 719,720 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $18,346,000 after purchasing an additional 350,005 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in R1 RCM by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,509,665 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $38,481,000 after purchasing an additional 620,806 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

RCM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.62. 53,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,078. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $391.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.29 million. Analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $121,168.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,578.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other R1 RCM news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $121,168.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,578.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,792,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,749,680.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,449,056 shares of company stock valued at $317,717,189 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

