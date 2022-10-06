Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,182 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.2% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $947,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $65.53. 296,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,312,230. The company has a market cap of $176.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average of $73.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

