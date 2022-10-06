Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.16-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.91 billion-$12.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.17 billion.

Oracle Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $66.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.12 and its 200-day moving average is $73.61. The stock has a market cap of $179.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Oracle by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,035,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $421,669,000 after acquiring an additional 209,156 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 109.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $311,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 27.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 26,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

