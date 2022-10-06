Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 160,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 531,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Orca Gold Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$216.51 million and a P/E ratio of -11.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Orca Gold

(Get Rating)

Orca Gold Inc in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It primarily explores for gold. The company principally owns a 70% interest in Block 14 Gold located in the Republic of Sudan. Orca Gold Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

