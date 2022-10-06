Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 31,458 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,458 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $142.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.07 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

