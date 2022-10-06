Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 25,775 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 133.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $80.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.65.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LYB. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

