Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $10.53 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 119,796 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 40,034 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Fortinet by 371.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 87,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 70,497 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in Fortinet by 403.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Fortinet by 376.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 414,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,446,000 after acquiring an additional 327,379 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average is $58.85. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

