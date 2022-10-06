Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $7.48 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $178.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

