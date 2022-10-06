Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,605 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 164.6% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 51,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 275,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $41.36 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

