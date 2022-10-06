Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 59,072 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,072 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,667,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after buying an additional 2,226,677 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 48.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after buying an additional 2,478,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $373,702,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

NASDAQ ON opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.88 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

