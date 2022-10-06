Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 10,032 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,032 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $79.77 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.16. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

