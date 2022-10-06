Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,566 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $11,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,018,000 after purchasing an additional 345,616 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,607,000 after acquiring an additional 326,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $352,599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,405,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,169,000 after acquiring an additional 90,246 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GPN opened at $117.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $163.03.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.04.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

