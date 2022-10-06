Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 31,860 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 31,860 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corning Trading Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

NYSE GLW opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.