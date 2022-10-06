Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 31,860 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 31,860 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Corning Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE GLW opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29.
Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.
Corning Profile
Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corning (GLW)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.