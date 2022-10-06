Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 8,854 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,854 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 432,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,735,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $118.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.12 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

