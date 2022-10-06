O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORLY traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $732.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $750.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $711.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $674.66.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,691. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.43.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

