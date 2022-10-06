Outfitter Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Outfitter Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 36.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 6.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $871,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Chubb by 3.9% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Chubb by 105.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 36,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Insider Activity

Chubb Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $2.53 on Thursday, hitting $188.10. 21,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,875. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $171.96 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.