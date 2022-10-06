Outfitter Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Outfitter Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 2.8% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,597,207,000 after buying an additional 332,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after buying an additional 673,451 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,809,000 after buying an additional 221,439 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $687,551,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,223,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,134,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Down 4.4 %

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management stock traded down $7.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,184. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

