Outfitter Financial LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,330,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,514,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 246.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 645,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,640,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $247,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,460,651.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $247,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,460,651.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,055,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,770 shares of company stock worth $1,987,435. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Price Performance

Dropbox stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.12. 120,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,862. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The business had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DBX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

