Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $6,742,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 109.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 174,658 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,344 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,925.02.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.56. The company had a trading volume of 209,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.82. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $79.66.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 11.3%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

