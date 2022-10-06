Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.9% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3,582.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 102,066 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $3.29 on Thursday, hitting $230.53. The company had a trading volume of 47,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.05 and a 200-day moving average of $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

